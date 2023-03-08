Man injured in random Gatineau bus station attack

Montcalm station

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 4.5 per cent

The Bank of Canada maintained its policy rate at 4.5 per cent, following eight consecutive rate hikes since March. The pause was signalled by the central bank in January, in order to assess the full impacts its monetary policy is having on the Canadian economy.

World marks Women's Day but abuses, inequality still rampant

Millions of people around the world planned to demonstrate, attend conferences and enjoy artistic events Wednesday to mark International Women's Day, an annual observance established to recognize women and to demand equality for half of the planet's population.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina