Man injured in east Ottawa shooting
CTV Ottawa
Published Monday, October 28, 2019 8:39AM EDT
A 22-year-old man is in hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. Ottawa Police were called to a residence at 631 Louis Toscano Drive in Orléans early Saturday morning just before 4 a.m.
There they found the injured man outside a residence where other people were gathered.
The man's injuries are reported to be non-life threatening. Ottawa Police continue to investigate.