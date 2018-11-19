

A man was injured after a federal prisoner being treated at Kingston General Hospital grabbed a correctional officer's gun and fired two shots Monday night.

Kingston Police say it happened around 6:00 p.m. in the Emergency Department of the KGH. The prisoner, who's an inmate at Millhaven, disarmed the Correctional Services Canada officer and got the shots off before being restrained with the help of hospital security.

The victim was a man who was with a patient in the Emergency Department. KGH says he suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The prisoner was arrested and taken to police headquarters. He's facing a number of charges, including attempted murder.

In a statement, KGH President and CEO Dr. David Pichora says the hospital issued a Code Silver. It's issued when an "individual is in possession of a weapon and an enhanced police presence is required."

Pichora says the Emergency Department was placed into lockdown, but the situation was resolved quickly and the ED returned to normal operations. The hospital has also brought in social workers to provide counselling for patients, families and staff.

"Our priority at this time is to ensure we continue providing high-quality patient care via our Emergency Department and supporting the staff, physicians, patients and families as well as learners who were involved in this event," the statement says.

The Kingston Police's Major Crimes unit is investigating.