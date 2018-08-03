

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa Police are warning east-end residents about a man on a bicycle inappropriately touching women.

Police say between June 7 and July 31, four incidents were reported to police in the area between the Aviation Parkway and Orléans.

The suspect had the same description in each case. The man is described as white or middle eastern, 16 to 26 years old, slim build, with brown eyes, short brown hair and a tanned complexion.

Police say if you are the victim of inappropriate touching, call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222 ext.3566.