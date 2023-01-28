Man in possession of knives arrested in downtown Ottawa, police say

A man is in custody after Ottawa police officers responded to reports of an individual in possession of a knife in downtown Ottawa.

Police tell CTV News Ottawa officers responded to a call in the 1-100 block of Rideau Street at approximately 12:30 p.m. Saturday for a man in possession of knives and waving them around.

"Officers arrived and arrested him," police said. "No one was injured."

Police say the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.