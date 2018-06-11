

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Paramedics say a man in his 30s is in life-threatening condition after being found face down in a swimming pool Monday morning.

Paramedics were called to an address on Riverside Drive at around 10:10 a.m.

The man was in a residential pool, face down, and was found in cardiac arrest.

With the help of Ottawa Firefighters, Paramedics say the man was aggressively resuscitated and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

10:10 M30s found face down in residential pool on Riverside Dr. Pt in cardiac arrest with aggressive resuscitation by paramedics with assistance of @OttFire. Pt in critical/life threatening condition at local hospital. #ottnews — Ottawa Paramedic Svc (@OttawaParamedic) June 11, 2018

Ottawa Police are investigating. They say it appears to be accidental at this time and no foul play is suspected.