Man in hospital after falling into construction pit
CTV Ottawa
Published Sunday, August 25, 2019 9:44PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 25, 2019 10:22PM EDT
A man was sent to hospital Sunday night after falling into a 30 foot deep construction pit in Centretown.
It happened around 9 p.m. near 499 McLeod St.
Ottawa Fire says one of its rope rescue teams was deployed to help remove the man from the pit.
Police say they believe the man was intoxicated and trespassing. He was treated for minor injuries in hospital.