Man in his 70s not seriously hurt after falling off motorcycle
Traffic on Highway 417 Eastbound is brought to a standstill after a man in his 70s fell off his motorcycle on Tuesday, Apr. 24, 2018. The man was not seriously injured. (Peter Szperling/CTV Ottawa)
Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Tuesday, April 24, 2018 2:32PM EDT
Ottawa Paramedics say a man in his 70s is lucky after he fell off his motorcycle on the highway Tuesday afternoon.
A spokesperson says they were called to the scene on the eastbound 417 at the Vanier Parkway around 12:49 p.m. The bike continued on the highway without its driver and ended up in a ditch.
No other vehicles were involved and the man suffered some road rash but nothing more serious, according to paramedics.
The 417 was closed briefly but has since re-opened.