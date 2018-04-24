

Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Paramedics say a man in his 70s is lucky after he fell off his motorcycle on the highway Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson says they were called to the scene on the eastbound 417 at the Vanier Parkway around 12:49 p.m. The bike continued on the highway without its driver and ended up in a ditch.

No other vehicles were involved and the man suffered some road rash but nothing more serious, according to paramedics.

The 417 was closed briefly but has since re-opened.