

Sara Cimetta, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Police confirm shots were fired in the Byward Market Friday night.

Police later confirm, one man was hit, and transported to hospital in critical condition.

A large police presence as well as an ambulance blocked off Byward between George and York between the hours of 9:00 and 10:00 p.m. Friday.

Police saying only the investigation is ongoing. Allegedly 3-5 shots were fired, with witnesses saying they heard two shots.

The Market was packed with people, many out to watch the Toronto Raptors game.

More to come as information becomes available.