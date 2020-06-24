OTTAWA -- Ottawa Paramedics say a man in his 40s is in critical condition after a crash in Orléans Wednesday evening.

The collision on Trim Road, near Portobello Boulevard, was between an OC Transpo bus and a motorcycle. It happened at around 7:20 p.m.

The man was taken to the trauma centre and a second person had minor injuries, according to paramedics.

It is unknown if any passengers were aboard the OC Transpo bus at the time of the crash.

Ottawa police are investigating, and have closed a section of Trim northbound between Portobello and Springridge Drive.