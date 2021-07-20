OTTAWA -- Ottawa paramedics say a man in his 20s is in critical condition after a crash on the Vanier Parkway Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the parkway near Queen Mary Street at around 9:50 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash.

The man in his 20s who was severely injured was trapped in his vehicle and had to be extricated by Ottawa firefighters. Several other people were assessed at the scene.

The Vanier Parkway is closed both directions between Donald Street and Coventry Road.