A man in his 50s is in hospital with mild carbon monoxide poisoning after a fire in his Lowertown apartment.

Ottawa Firefighters were called to 161 Augusta Street at around 8:35 a.m.

The fire was contained to a single unit on the 7th floor.

Ottawa Paramedics say the man was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, but some carbon monoxide was detected in his blood, so he was sent to the hospital for an assessment. He’s in stable condition.