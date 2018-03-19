Man hospitalized for mild carbon monoxide poisoning after fire in Lowertown
An Ottawa firefighter climbs up to a highrise apartment at 161 Augusta Street where fire broke out Monday, March 19, 2018. (Scott Stilborn @OFSFirePhoto / Twitter)
Published Monday, March 19, 2018 10:53AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 19, 2018 10:55AM EDT
A man in his 50s is in hospital with mild carbon monoxide poisoning after a fire in his Lowertown apartment.
Ottawa Firefighters were called to 161 Augusta Street at around 8:35 a.m.
The fire was contained to a single unit on the 7th floor.
Ottawa Paramedics say the man was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, but some carbon monoxide was detected in his blood, so he was sent to the hospital for an assessment. He’s in stable condition.