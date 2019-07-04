Man hospitalized after stabbing in ByWard Market
Ottawa Police investigating a stabbing in the area of Cumberland St. and Murray St. Thurs., July 4, 2019.
CTV Morning Live / Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Thursday, July 4, 2019 6:11AM EDT
Ottawa Police are investigating a stabbing in the ByWard Market.
Police were called to the area of Cumberland St. and Murray St. at around 5:00 a.m.
Ottawa Paramedics say the man's injuries are not life-threatening.
Police have not commented on any arrests or suspects at this time.
More to come.