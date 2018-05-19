

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Paramedics say a man in his 20s has been taken to the trauma centre after a crash in the Hunt Club and Bridlepath area.

Emergency crews were called there at around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The man was trapped in the car and needed to be extricated. Ottawa firefighters say the process took about 15 minutes.

Paramedics say one other person at the scene refused treatment.

Police are investigating the crash.