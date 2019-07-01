

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police are investigating after a man was gunned down overnight in the ByWard Market.

The man was shot near the intersection of George and Dalhousie streets early Canada Day morning, police said in a news release.

Officers who were nearby as part of an initiative to increase police presence in the area quickly ran to the scene.

Police said they did first aid on the man, but he later died in hospital.

It's the second shooting death in the Market in less than a month. Musician Markland Campbell, 42, was shot dead on June 7 about two blocks away from Monday morning's shooting.

An 18-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in his death.