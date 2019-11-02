Man found dead in Little Italy apartment building
A police vehicle sits outside an apartment building on Sidney St. where a man was found dead on Friday night. (Shaun Vardon/CTV Ottawa, November 1, 2019)
Published Saturday, November 2, 2019 12:46AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, November 2, 2019 12:53AM EDT
Police are investigating the second homicide in less than 24 hours in Ottawa after a man was found dead in Little Italy.
The Major Crime Unit says the body of a man was discovered in an apartment building on Sidney St. around 5:00 p.m. Friday night.
There are no suspects and no arrests have been made.
It comes after a man was killed Thursday night. Police say 39-year-old Austin Simon of Ottawa was stabbed on Murray St. near King Edward. He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.
The Major Crime Unit is investigating both homicides.