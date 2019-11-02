Police are investigating the second homicide in less than 24 hours in Ottawa after a man was found dead in Little Italy.

The Major Crime Unit says the body of a man was discovered in an apartment building on Sidney St. around 5:00 p.m. Friday night.

Major Crime is investigating a homicide on the 0 to 100 block of Sidney St. Officers attended the address at about 5 pm today where they found a man deceased. Updates to follow. Anyone with info call 613-236-1222 x5493 or call @CrimeStoppersOT 1-800-222-8477 #ottnews — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) November 2, 2019

There are no suspects and no arrests have been made.

It comes after a man was killed Thursday night. Police say 39-year-old Austin Simon of Ottawa was stabbed on Murray St. near King Edward. He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

The Major Crime Unit is investigating both homicides.