OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Man found dead along Ottawa River in Gatineau on Saturday

    Jacques-Cartier Park in Gatineau, Que. on Sunday, April 7, 2024. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa) Jacques-Cartier Park in Gatineau, Que. on Sunday, April 7, 2024. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    Gatineau Police are investigating after the body of a man was found dead on the riverbank of the Ottawa River in Jacques Cartier Park on Saturday.

    Police tell CTV News that officers responded to the park at approximately 4:15 p.m. on April 6 after a passerby found the body and contacted police.

    The park is located along the Ottawa River near the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge that connects Ottawa and Gatineau.

    Police say the person has not been identified and no foul play has been detected at this time.

    The body was said to have been in the water for an extended period of time, police say.

    The investigation continues in coordination with the Coroner's Office, who will determine the cause of death.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News