Man found dead along Ottawa River in Gatineau on Saturday

Gatineau Police are investigating after the body of a man was found dead on the riverbank of the Ottawa River in Jacques Cartier Park on Saturday.

Police tell CTV News that officers responded to the park at approximately 4:15 p.m. on April 6 after a passerby found the body and contacted police.

The park is located along the Ottawa River near the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge that connects Ottawa and Gatineau.

Police say the person has not been identified and no foul play has been detected at this time.

The body was said to have been in the water for an extended period of time, police say.

The investigation continues in coordination with the Coroner's Office, who will determine the cause of death.