Man found asleep with open alcohol in fast-food parking lot, arrested

A man who police say was sleeping in his car in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant in Eastern Ontario is facing several charges.

A Grenville OPP officer was patrolling in Prescott, Ont. around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning when they saw the vehicle parked in the lot, police said in a news release.

The officer found the driver sleeping with open alcohol in the car. Police searched the vehicle and found cocaine and other drugs in the vehicle.

The 44-year-old man from Cornwall is facing impaired driving and drug possession charges.