OTTAWA -- A Quyon man is facing a $499 fine after police allege he emptied his septic tank in the ditch along a road.

The MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police responded to a call from the public at approximately 10:30 p.m. Monday in the Quyon sector.

Police say the tip reported the "leak" from the septic tank ended up in the ditch and on the road.

The 56-year-old resident of Quyon received a $499 ticket under the municipal bylaw.

Police say the Ministry of Environment may investigate.