Man fined for emptying septic tank into Quyon ditch: Police
Published Thursday, February 18, 2021 9:31AM EST
MRC Des Collines Police
OTTAWA -- A Quyon man is facing a $499 fine after police allege he emptied his septic tank in the ditch along a road.
The MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police responded to a call from the public at approximately 10:30 p.m. Monday in the Quyon sector.
Police say the tip reported the "leak" from the septic tank ended up in the ditch and on the road.
The 56-year-old resident of Quyon received a $499 ticket under the municipal bylaw.
Police say the Ministry of Environment may investigate.