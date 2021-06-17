OTTAWA -- A 50-year-old man is being treated for serious injuries after falling into a manhole at a construction site in Ottawa's west end.

Emergency crews responded to a call for a person in distress in the area of Woodroffe Avenue and Richmond Road just before 1 p.m.

Ottawa Fire says a man was found stuck in a concrete chamber at the bottom of a six-metre-deep access shaft following a fall outside of a condominium building under construction.

The Ottawa Fire Services Confined Space and Rope Rescue team set up a pulley system to lower rescuers into the hole to assess and treat the patient. A paramedic was also lowered into the hole to provide initial care.

At 1:48 p.m., crews used the pulley system to raise the patient from the hole.

Ottawa Paramedics say the man in his 50s suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to the Ottawa Hospital Trauma Centre for care.