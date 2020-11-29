OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say a 37-year-old man is facing several serious charges following an investigation into alleged incidents in the west end of Ottawa.

In a news release late Sunday morning, police said Yassin Farah, of no fixed address, is charged with sexual assault on a child under 16 with a weapon, forcible confinement, robbery with a weapon, and uttering death threats.

Police say the reported incidents took place "in the early evening hours of Nov. 27, 2020 in the west end of Ottawa" and involved two teenage girls.

The suspect is now in custody but investigators believe there may be other victims. They are asking anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts since Nov. 1 to contact police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5944 or to e-mail mcm@ottawapolice.ca.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.