Man facing charges after vehicle found submerged in St. Lawrence River

A 36-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges after a vehicle was found submerged in the St. Lawrence River in eastern Ontario.

Community members alerted Ontario Provincial Police this week about a man attempting to dispose of the vehicle in the water in South Dundas.

A photo posted on social media showed the vehicle submerged in three feet of water, and tire tracks from the shore.

Police tell CTV News Ottawa a man was operating a skid steer and using it to push the car into the water.

The man is facing a charge of mischief – destroys or damages property.

Police say he is also facing charges from the Ministry of Natural Resources.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.