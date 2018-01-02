

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Gatineau Police say a 26-year-old Gatineau man is facing charges after an overnight fire at an apartment building.

The fire broke out in a first floor apartment on Rue Tasse just before midnight.

Fire officials say a quick attack helped limit the damage to one unit. Damage is estimated at $85,000.

Police say they received information a suspect armed with a knife may have stabbed someone, then set a fire in the apartment. A police spokesperson says the suspect then attempted to steal a car as he tried to flee.

A tenant of the apartment was treated for minor injuries. Police say the suspect also required medical attention.

Police say the 26-year-old suspect is facing charges of break and enter, armed robbery and arson.

A firefighter was also treated for minor injuries.