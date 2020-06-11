OTTAWA -- No foul play is suspected after an 18-year-old man drowned in South Dundas Township.

Ontario Provincial Police say on June 5, officers responded to reports of a drowning at the “Challies Trout Pond” on County Road 18 near Williamsburg, 70 kilometres southeast of Ottawa.

Police say bystanders had rescued the victim from the water after he suffered a suspected medical complication. He was pronounced dead in hospital.

The Office of the Chief Coroner continues to investigate.