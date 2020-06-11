Advertisement
Man drowns in pond near Williamsburg
Published Thursday, June 11, 2020 3:38PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, June 11, 2020 3:59PM EDT
“Challies Trout Pond” on County Road 18 near Williamsburg (Courtesy: Google Street View)
OTTAWA -- No foul play is suspected after an 18-year-old man drowned in South Dundas Township.
Ontario Provincial Police say on June 5, officers responded to reports of a drowning at the “Challies Trout Pond” on County Road 18 near Williamsburg, 70 kilometres southeast of Ottawa.
Police say bystanders had rescued the victim from the water after he suffered a suspected medical complication. He was pronounced dead in hospital.
The Office of the Chief Coroner continues to investigate.