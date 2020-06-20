OTTAWA -- A 43-year-old North Dundas man has drowned while swimming in Morrisburg.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of a drowning at the Morrisburg Docks on the St. Lawrence River around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say bystanders had rescued a 43-year-old man from the water after he suffered a suspected medical complication.

Paramedics performed CPR, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No foul play is suspected in the death.

The Office of the Chief Coroner is investigating.