OTTAWA -- Ottawa police believe a 21-year-old man who arrived at hospital with gunshot wounds was involved in an early morning shooting in Ottawa's west end.

Just before 1 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a call for shots fired in the 1000 block of Grenon Avenue, near Richmond Road. Officers located property damage caused by bullets.

Police say shortly after the incident, a 21-year-old man drove himself to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds.

"It is believed he was involved in the shooting. The injuries are not considered as life-threatening," said police in a statement.

The Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit would like to speak with anyone who may have information about the incident. You can contact police at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.