OTTAWA -- Quebec provincial police divers resumed the search on Thursday for a missing man in the Coulonge River in Mansfield-et-Pontefract.

The man was with two other people Wednesday afternoon when he went swimming in the river 140 kilometres west of Ottawa. The Surete du Quebec says he was not wearing a personal flotation device and was swept away by the rapids.

Witnesses tried to rescue the man, but could not locate him in the water. Police and fire officials spent the evening searching for the man.

The SQ helicopter and police divers continued the search on Thursday, while officers are also walking the shore.