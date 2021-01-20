OTTAWA -- A man has died following an early morning fire in Ottawa's Westboro neighbourhood.

Ottawa firefighters responded to 911 calls at approximately 1:45 a.m. for a fire at a high-rise apartment building on Kirkwood Avenue, between Devonshire Place and Macy Boulevard.

Firefighters rescued one person from the building. The individual suffered from burns and smoke inhalation, paramedics said.

Ottawa police confirmed to CTV News Ottawa Wednesday afternoon the victim died from his injuries.

The fire was declared under control just after 2 a.m. What caused the blaze is under investigation.

The Ottawa Police Service Arson Unit and the Ontario Fire Marshal are now investigating the fire.