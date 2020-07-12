Advertisement
Man dies in rollover north of Kingston
Published Sunday, July 12, 2020 11:42AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a 21-year-old man is dead after a rollover north of Kingston.
Police said in a tweet Sunday that officers responded to a stretch of Long Lake Road in Central Frontenac Township at around 9 p.m. Saturday.
The man's car was the only vehicle involved.
The 21-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only one in the vehicle.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
