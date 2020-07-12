OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a 21-year-old man is dead after a rollover north of Kingston.

Police said in a tweet Sunday that officers responded to a stretch of Long Lake Road in Central Frontenac Township at around 9 p.m. Saturday.

The man's car was the only vehicle involved.

The 21-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only one in the vehicle.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

