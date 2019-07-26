

Ted Raymond , Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ontario Provincial Police say a man is dead after rolling his car in rural eastern Ontario, south of Kemptville.

OPP say the man’s car rolled into a ditch at the intersection of Cty Rd. 20 and Cty Rd. 18 at around 12:00 a.m. Friday.

The T-intersection is in an isolated part of the region, bordered on one side by the Kemtpville Creek. It’s about 4 km northeast of Bishops Mills.

Police say the reason the man’s car left the road is still under investigation.

The victim has yet to be identified.

This is the second fatal collision in less than 12 hours on eastern Ontario roads, after a 72-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Hwy 7 near Perth Thursday afternoon.