Man dies in Gatineau, Que. apartment fire

A 74-year-old man died in a late night fire at an apartment building in Gatineau, Que.

Emergency crews responded to a fire at an apartment building on Fontaine Street, in the Hull sector, around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Residents of the building were evacuated while firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze. Fire officials said the damage was limited to one apartment unit.

Gatineau police say a 74-year-old man rescued from the building was transported to the hospital. He was pronounced dead in hospital.

The investigation continues into the cause of the fire. Police say the scene will remain under watch by police until investigators can complete the investigation.