    • Man dies in Brockville scuba diving accident

    Brockville police say a man has died after a scuba diving accident in the St. Lawrence River on Saturday afternoon.

    Police confirmed in an email to CTV News the man was not local to Brockville.

    The exact cause of death has not been determined.

    An investigation is ongoing.

    The story will be updated

     

