Man dies in Brockville scuba diving accident
Brockville police say a man has died after a scuba diving accident in the St. Lawrence River on Saturday afternoon.
Police confirmed in an email to CTV News the man was not local to Brockville.
The exact cause of death has not been determined.
An investigation is ongoing.
The story will be updated
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. wakes to election uncertainty, with Conservatives, NDP in tight race
British Columbia woke up Sunday to a reshaped political landscape but no clear winner of a provincial election marked by the rise of the B.C. Conservatives from the political fringe to centre stage.
EXCLUSIVE Expelled Indian diplomat denies involvement in Sikh leader's murder, claims 'no evidence presented'
India's High Commissioner to Canada denies any involvement in the murder of Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was shot and killed in B.C. last year.
A Kentucky man was declared brain-dead. Then he woke up, moments before donating his heart, his sister says
Nearly three years ago to the day, Anthony Thomas 'TJ' Hoover II was admitted to a Richmond, Ky. emergency room amid a bout of cardiac arrest. Hoover's family says they were told he showed no signs of brain activity, and the following day, they decided to take him off life support.
Georgia authorities investigating 'catastrophic failure' of dock gangway that collapsed, killing 7
Georgia authorities said Sunday they are investigating the 'catastrophic failure' of a dock gangway that collapsed and killed seven on Sapelo Island, where crowds had gathered for a fall celebration by the island’s tiny Gullah-Geechee community of Black slave descendants.
Trump will visit McDonald's as he offers no evidence for saying Harris didn't work there in college
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Sunday is expected to visit a McDonald's in Pennsylvania as he continues to criticize Democrat Kamala Harris and claim without evidence that she never worked at the fast-food chain while in college.
Ottawa volunteer group helps clean up hoarders' home infested with rats
A local volunteer group has agreed to step in a South Kanata home that was infested with rats.
New Mexico authorities: 1 dead, 290 people rescued after severe flooding in Roswell, Chaves County
The New Mexico National Guard continued search and rescue operations Sunday in Roswell after record rainfall resulted in severe flooding in and around the city and Chaves County and left at least one person dead.
Importers brace for launch of new portal to collect duties
Importers say a new online portal for collecting taxes on goods shipped into Canada is creating headaches ahead of its rollout this week, with potential implications for consumers.
Opposition mounts against Quebec’s new flood maps
Opposition is growing over Quebec's new flood maps, with the province's professional association of real estate brokers warning they could disrupt the housing market and directly impact homeowners.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Andy Fillmore projected to be Halifax's next mayor; unofficial results also released for CBRM, Yarmouth
Polls are now closed for Nova Scotia's municipal elections and unofficial results are expected to start rolling in soon.
-
Police investigating worker death at a Halifax Walmart
Halifax Regional Police say they are on scene after a sudden death at a Walmart on Mumford Road Saturday night.
-
Motorcyclist dead following single-vehicle crash in Strathadam, N.B.
A motorcyclist has died following a single-vehicle crash in Strathadam, N.B., early Sunday morning.
Toronto
-
The Ontario legislature is back Monday. Critics say Ford is keener on electioneering
Ontario's legislature will resume sitting Monday after an unusually long summer break, and returns in the midst of intense speculation that Premier Doug Ford will call an early election.
-
Households who go electric could save hundreds a month, report says
A clean energy think tank says Canadian families could save hundreds of dollars a month if they switch their vehicles and home energy away from gas.
-
Tobacco companies unlikely to shift business models despite proposed settlement: prof
Tobacco policy experts say without further pressure, major companies are unlikely to shift their business models toward less harmful alternatives despite a proposed settlement reached that would see three industry giants pay out billions to smokers and their families.
Montreal
-
Another vehicle set ablaze in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville
Montreal police (SPVM) have confirmed that another vehicle was set on fire in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.
-
11 teachers suspended over allegations of ‘toxic’ climate at Montreal primary school
Quebec's largest school service centre is suspending 11 teachers at a Montreal elementary school after a government investigation found they fostered a "toxic" environment.
-
Ranee Lee: A multifaceted talent celebrating life in Montreal
Ranee Lee took us on a tour of her Montreal home, and proudly shows off what she calls her “fun room.” It’s where she finds her creative inspiration.
Northern Ontario
-
Weapons incident safely resolved in Timmins, police say
Timmins police are asking the public to avoid the area of Sixth Avenue between Cedar Street North and Pine Street North and residents to remain inside due to a weapons investigation Saturday.
-
Parents pull children from class over presentation at Halifax area school
A number of parents at Oyster Pond Academy pulled their children from class Friday after learning about a gender identity presentation.
-
'Error in judgment': Province probes school board's $45k Italy trip for $100k of art
Ontario's education minister has asked officials to conduct a governance review of a Brantford-area Catholic school board after trustees spent $45,000 on a trip to Italy to buy $100,000 worth of art.
Windsor
-
Inspiration helps runners keep pace in Detroit Free Press Marathon
Thousands of runners glided through Windsor, Ont., Sunday morning as part of the 47th annual Detroit Free Press Marathon.
-
Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling makes historic debut in Windsor, promises to be company Canada can ‘call its own’
A sold-out crowd of professional wrestling fans in Windsor, Ont. set the stage for the debut edition of Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling (MLP).
-
Suspect arrested after police recover stolen vehicle
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested a suspect and recovered a stolen motor vehicle.
London
-
Victims of fatal Norfolk County crash identified by OPP
OPP have identified the driver and passenger involved in Saturday’s fatal collision in Norfolk County.
-
Western Mustangs to host McMaster in OUA football playoffs after finishing second in conference
The Western Mustangs have finished second overall in the OUA Football Conference after punishing Windsor 46-5 Saturday at Alumni Stadium in London, Ont.
-
Forest City Film Festival featuring more than 90 films, Victor Garber tribute begins Sunday
The Forest City Film Festival (FCFF) begins Sunday with more than 90 films over eight days. The week will be capped off with the FCFF honouring Hollywood veteran and London native Victor Garber.
Kitchener
-
Ontario man told to 'go back to India' explains why he shared video of the encounter online
A Waterloo, Ont. man is sharing video of a recent encounter with a stranger to give others an idea of the hate he experiences in the community.
-
One person dead after collision in Brant County
One person has died in a Brant County collision.
-
Wrong-way driver charged in Waterloo
A Waterloo man is facing impaired driving charges after police said he was spotted driving the wrong way on Fischer-Hallman Road in Kitchener.
Barrie
-
Pickup truck catches fire on 400
A pickup truck fire on Highway 400 in the Georgian Bay region Sunday morning resulted in no injuries but caused significant damage to the vehicle.
-
Torch run raises thousands for Special Olympics Ontario
Around 200 participated in the Guardians Run for Special Olympics at OPP Headquarters in Orillia Sunday morning, which aimed to raise $40,000 in support of Special Olympics Ontario.
-
Driver crashes into pole after avoiding wildlife: OPP
A driver crashed into a utility pole in Tay Township early Saturday morning after allegedly swerving to avoid wildlife that was on the road.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg firefighters battle two vacant building fires
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews are reminding residents to report when they see individuals entering boarded up buildings after two vacant structure fires Saturday.
-
'It can bring me anywhere': Manitoba athletes learn lifelong lessons while on Australia trip for a taekwondo tournament
After a few plane rides that took them to another hemisphere on the other side of the world, eight young athletes representing Manitoba had the opportunity of a lifetime to compete and grow as individuals.
-
Winnipeg bouncer arrested after woman assaulted at downtown bar
Winnipeg police arrested a 42-year-old man Friday in connection to an assault at a downtown bar in the 400 block of Main Street.
Calgary
-
Treat Accessibly ensures an inclusive Halloween for kids of all ages
A week and a half before Halloween, residents living along one Hillhurst street were handing out treats early.
-
Peace officer released from hospital following stabbing incident at Chinook CTrain station
A Calgary man has been charged in relation to the stabbing of a Calgary peace officer Friday night.
-
Let it snow: Special weather statement issued for Calgary and Highway 2 corridor
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Sunday morning for Calgary and the area along the Highway 2 corridor.
Edmonton
-
Not-so-tiny goldfish big problem in Alberta town storm pond
An invasion of goldfish at a quiet pond in the southwestern corner of the Town of Sylvan Lake is causing an uproar.
-
Arrest made in northeast Edmonton stabbing death
A man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of 32-year-old Aaron Staszko earlier this week.
-
B.C. wakes to election uncertainty, with Conservatives, NDP in tight race
British Columbia woke up Sunday to a reshaped political landscape but no clear winner of a provincial election marked by the rise of the B.C. Conservatives from the political fringe to centre stage.
Regina
-
'It doesn't work that way': Driver ticketed after failing to pull over, parking in driveway, walking away
Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS) is highlighting an incident which saw a driver fail to pull over for police and subsequently park his vehicle and walk away.
-
Tommy Douglas, the father of Canadian Medicare, born on this day 120 years ago
On October 20, 1904, Thomas Clement (Tommy) Douglas was born in Falkirk, Scotland.
-
Sask. election FAQ: What you need to know ahead of Oct. 28
Voting day in Saskatchewan’s provincial election is fast approaching. Here's everything need to know before casting your ballot.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon city not pursuing Confederation Mall redevelopment
The City of Saskatoon has taken the step of issuing a news release to clear up information it says has been circulating on social media about plans for Confederation Mall.
-
Tommy Douglas, the father of Canadian Medicare, born on this day 120 years ago
On October 20, 1904, Thomas Clement (Tommy) Douglas was born in Falkirk, Scotland.
-
'Absolutely force us to close': Saskatoon business seeking donations to pay $18K in fines
Julianna Tan says her world was turned upside down when she got a letter this summer summoning her to court.
Vancouver
-
Rainfall, flood warnings remain in effect on B.C.'s South Coast
Rainfall and flood warnings remained in effect for parts of B.C.'s South Coast Sunday, with periods of heavy rain in the forecast through the afternoon.
-
B.C. wakes to election uncertainty, with Conservatives, NDP in tight race
British Columbia woke up Sunday to a reshaped political landscape but no clear winner of a provincial election marked by the rise of the B.C. Conservatives from the political fringe to centre stage.
-
B.C. election uncertainty reflects voter 'frustration,' Eby says as final results pending
More than three hours after the polls closed in British Columbia's nail-biting provincial election, with both the NDP and Conservatives locked in a near standoff, New Democrat Leader David Eby urged his party’s supporters to keep the faith as they waited for the last deciding votes to be counted.
Vancouver Island
-
Rainfall, flood warnings remain in effect on B.C.'s South Coast
Rainfall and flood warnings remained in effect for parts of B.C.'s South Coast Sunday, with periods of heavy rain in the forecast through the afternoon.
-
B.C. wakes to election uncertainty, with Conservatives, NDP in tight race
British Columbia woke up Sunday to a reshaped political landscape but no clear winner of a provincial election marked by the rise of the B.C. Conservatives from the political fringe to centre stage.
-
Bishnoi gang: Experts say fear of Indian syndicate has existed for years in Canada
Alleged members of an Indian gang and its leader have been sending shivers down the spines of members of the South Asian diaspora in Canada for years, says a city councillor in Richmond, B.C.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.