OTTAWA -- An 80-year-old man has died following a house fire in Morrisburg.

The fire broke out in a home on St. Lawrence Street just before 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Ontario Provincial Police say neighbours helped the man escape from the burning home. He was transported to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police tell CTV News Ottawa the death is not considered suspicious.

The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.