Quebec provincial police say a driver has died following a head-on crash near Buckingham.

Sûreté du Québec were called to a stretch of Highway 50 westbound just past Lépine Ave. at around 7:00 a.m. Friday for the crash between a pick-up truck and an SUV.

Police say a man in his 30's was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died. The other driver remains in serious condition.

Both drivers were the only occupants of their respective vehicles.

Police have called a collision reconstruction specialist to the scene, but the initial investigation suggests the eastbound vehicle veered into the westbound lanes.

Highway 50 is closed in both directions at Lépine Ave. The detour involves Lépine to Pagé to Highway 148 and back to the 50 at Route 315 in Masson-Angers.