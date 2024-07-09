Man dies after small boat goes over Bonnechere Falls in Ottawa Valley

An 82-year-old man is dead after a boating incident on the Bonnechere River in the Ottawa Valley.

Ontario Provincial Police, paramedics and firefighters responded to a call for a small boat going over the Bonnechere Falls in Horton Township Monday night.

The man's body was located in the water, downstream from the falls, the OPP said.

"Despite life-saving efforts, the 82-year-old male was pronounced deceased. He had not been wearing a lifejacket," the OPP said in a statement.

Police say the man's 59-year-old son also went over the falls in a kayak while searching for his father. He was rescued from the water and transported to hospital as a precaution.

The Bonnechere River flows from Algonquin Provincial Park to the Ottawa River.