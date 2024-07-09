OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Man dies after small boat goes over Bonnechere Falls in Ottawa Valley

    OPP badge in this file image. OPP badge in this file image.
    Share

    An 82-year-old man is dead after a boating incident on the Bonnechere River in the Ottawa Valley.

    Ontario Provincial Police, paramedics and firefighters responded to a call for a small boat going over the Bonnechere Falls in Horton Township Monday night.

    The man's body was located in the water, downstream from the falls, the OPP said.

    "Despite life-saving efforts, the 82-year-old male was pronounced deceased. He had not been wearing a lifejacket," the OPP said in a statement.

    Police say the man's 59-year-old son also went over the falls in a kayak while searching for his father. He was rescued from the water and transported to hospital as a precaution.

    The Bonnechere River flows from Algonquin Provincial Park to the Ottawa River.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News