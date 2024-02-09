Man dies after January shooting in Little Italy

Ottawa Police say a man who suffered life-threatening injuries in an afternoon shooting in Little Italy last month has died.

The victim is being identified as Jama Roble, 33, of Ottawa. Police say he succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Thursday.

Emergency services were called to the 100 block of Champagne Avenue South between Beech and Hickory streets at around 1:20 p.m. on Jan. 29. The man's condition was considered life threatening at the time.

The death is the first homicide in the city this year.

No other details on arrests or the investigation have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.