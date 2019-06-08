

A 68-year-old man died on Saturday morning after he fell from a cherry picker at his home in the west end.

The incident happened at 8:20 a.m.

Ottawa Paramedic Service duty officer Darryl Wilton said the man was testing a new cherry picker at his home on Beavertail Road, just west of Kanata.

The machine became unstable and locked into position, so the man became stuck in the basket several metres up from the ground.

When he tried to step out of the basket and onto a nearby roof, he fell to the ground.

The man suffered “extensive trauma.” When paramedics arrived, bystanders had started CPR. He was transported to the closest hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man’s name has not been released.