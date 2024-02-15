Man dies after car falls into Ottawa River in Gatineau, Que.

A man has died after his vehicle fell into the Ottawa River in Gatineau, Que.

Police tell CTV News Ottawa that officers received a call indicating a vehicle had fallen into the river at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

"Following rapid intervention by the Service de Sécurité Incendie de la Ville de Gatineau, a man was rescued from the waters of the Ottawa River," police said.

Paramedics took the man to hospital in critical condition. Police said in an update Friday afternoon that he was pronounced dead in hospital.

Divers from the Sûreté du Québec were on site Friday morning to assist the Gatineau Police in towing the vehicle out of the water. The car was taken out of the water shortly before 11 a.m. this morning, police say.

A news release confirmed that no other passengers were on board.

Police are not releasing any details on the man, out of respect for his family.

Jacques-Cartier Street was closed to traffic for about three hours between Saint-Louis and Prince Albert streets.

The investigation into the cause of the incident continues.