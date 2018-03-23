

Ottawa Police say a 60-year-old man has died after being struck and trapped underneath a car in Vanier.

A call came in at 12:20 p.m. Friday reporting the collision at the corner of Durocher Street and Deschamps Avenue. Once on scene, Ottawa Fire crews used extrication equipment to lift the car off the man who was in cardiac arrest. Paramedics then immediately began resuscitation and transported him to hospital where he later died.

Ottawa Police continue to investigate.