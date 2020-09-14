OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a 27-year-old man died this past weekend in a crash on Highway 417.

OPP said the crash happened at around 12:25 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 on the 417 eastbound near Moodie Drive.

The man had hit a guardrail on the left side of the road and was thrown from his motorcycle. He was found a short distance away and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the victim in a press release Monday morning, but later said his identity had not been officially confirmed by the coroner.

The crash remains under investigation.