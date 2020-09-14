Advertisement
Man dies after being thrown for motorcycle Highway 417
An Ontario Provincial Police crest is displayed on the arm of an officer during a press conference in Vaughan, Ont., on Thursday, June 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj
OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a 27-year-old man died this past weekend in a crash on Highway 417.
OPP said the crash happened at around 12:25 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 on the 417 eastbound near Moodie Drive.
The man had hit a guardrail on the left side of the road and was thrown from his motorcycle. He was found a short distance away and pronounced dead at the scene.
Police identified the victim in a press release Monday morning, but later said his identity had not been officially confirmed by the coroner.
The crash remains under investigation.
Correction:
A previous version of this article identified a victim with a name given by the OPP. The OPP later said the victim had not been formally identified. The name has been removed until the coroner's office provides confirmation.