

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A 28-year-old man has died after he was struck by a vehicle while allegedly fleeing Gatineau Police.

Quebec's police watchdog is investigating the incident at the Casino Lac Leamy this morning.

Gatineau Police responded to a call at about 1:20 a.m. for a man allegedly attempting to break into vehicles in the casino parking lot.

BEI Quebec says an officer responding to the call noticed a man matching the description of the suspect. The officer attempted to stop the suspect, but he fled the scene on foot.

BEI Quebec says during the foot pursuit, the suspect was struck by a vehicle.

The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening investigation. He died of his injuries a few hours later.

Gatineau Police did not comment on the investigation.