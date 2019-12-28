Man dies after being struck by OC Transpo bus
Published Saturday, December 28, 2019 12:38PM EST Last Updated Saturday, December 28, 2019 5:17PM EST
Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by an OC Transpo bus Friday night.
it happened at Bayshore Station, attached to Bayshore Shopping Centre on Woodridge Crescent.
The pedestrian was struck around 10:45 p.m., police said.
Paramedics attended the scene, but did not transport the victim to hospital.