Man dies after being hit by dump truck in Kanata

A man has died after being hit by a dump truck in Kanata Tuesday.

Ottawa paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa that the man was hit by the dump truck at around 10:10 a.m. near the corner of Desmond Avenue and Carbrooke Street.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details about the victim have been made available.

Ottawa police say an investigation into a workplace injury is underway and the Ontario Ministry of Labour is taking the lead. A large police presence is in the area and Desmond Avenue is closed between Carbrooke Street and Braco Street.

It's not yet known what work was taking place there. The intersection is in a residential neighbourhood near the Hazeldean Mall.

CTV News Ottawa has reached out to the Ministry of Labour for comment.

This is a developing story... more details to come.