Man dies after being found on OC Transpo bus in Ottawa's east end Wednesday morning

OC Transpo says a man has died after being found on a bus as it returned to an east end garage overnight.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Transit Services General Manager Renee Amilcar says an OC Transpo employee discovered an individual on a bus at the St. Laurent bus garage at approximately 1 a.m.

"As part of our standard procedures, Special Constables were contacted to assist the individual in getting to their destination or accessing other services," Amilcar said.

"Upon their arrival, they found the person unresponsive. CPR was performed until Ottawa Paramedics arrived, but the person did not have vital signs."

An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa paramedics responded to a call for a man in cardiac arrest at the St. Laurent garage.

"CPR was started by special constables from OC Transpo. Paramedics continued resuscitation, but unfortunately, the adult male was pronounced dead at the scene," the spokesperson said.

Ottawa Police say officers with the Criminal Investigations Section are investigating.

"At approximately 1:00 a.m. Ottawa Police responded to the 1500 block of St. Laurent Blvd. where an individual was located deceased on an OC Transpo bus," police said in a statement.

Amilcar says the St. Laurent garage was closed for several hours overnight during the on-site police investigation.

"OC Transpo adjusted bus parking and refueling to other garages and bus service began as normal this morning," Amilcar wrote.

"The entire OC Transpo team is saddened by this incident and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the individual."