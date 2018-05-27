

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa paramedics say a man was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting near South Keys Sunday night..

Sources tell CTV News the man suffered a gunshot wound.

Paramedics are confirming they rushed a 23-year-old woman to the trauma centre who was also shot.

So far, no identities have been released for the victims.

Police are actively investigating the matter and the public is being asked to avoid the area of Cahill Drive and Albion Road at this time.

First responders were first alerted to the situation around 7:20 Sunday night.

More to come….