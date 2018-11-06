Man dead in west-end crash
Ottawa Police say a man is dead following a crash Tuesday morning in the city's west end.
CTV Ottawa
Published Tuesday, November 6, 2018 11:38AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 6, 2018 12:59PM EST
Ottawa Police say a man is dead following a crash Tuesday morning in the city's west end.
The crash happened before 11 a.m. at Upper Dwyer Hill and Galetta Side Road.
Road closures are in effect. You are asked to avoid the area.
Update: One male has succumbed to his injuries on scene. No ages to be announced at this time. Road remains closed #ottnews #otttraffic https://t.co/sNZpTVOllM— Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) November 6, 2018
More to come....