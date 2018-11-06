

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police say a man is dead following a crash Tuesday morning in the city's west end.

The crash happened before 11 a.m. at Upper Dwyer Hill and Galetta Side Road.

Road closures are in effect. You are asked to avoid the area.

Update: One male has succumbed to his injuries on scene. No ages to be announced at this time. Road remains closed #ottnews #otttraffic https://t.co/sNZpTVOllM — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) November 6, 2018

