A man is dead after a shooting in the city's south end Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the area of Woodbury Crescent and Blohm Drive, police said, near the intersection of Hunt Club and Conroy roads.

Officers responded to a call just before 2:45 p,m. reporting shots fired. They found a man in his 20s with life-threatening injuries. Paramedics said the man had to be resuscitated en route to the Ottawa Hospital trauma centre.

Police later tweeted that the man succumbed to his injuries. The Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation.

A nearby school on Blohm Drive, Robert Bateman Public School, briefly went into a secure mode following the shooting.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board tweeted that students travelling the bus would leave at 3:50 p.m., but students who walk in the direction of Briston Private and Blohm Drive would remain onsite until their parents can pick them up from school.

Staff are remaining on site with the children.

