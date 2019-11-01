Man dead in Murray Street stabbing
Police say one man is dead after a stabbing in Lowertown Thursday night.
Published Friday, November 1, 2019 7:06AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, November 1, 2019 8:25AM EDT
It happened on Murray Street between Cumberland Street and King Edward Avenue around 10:25 p.m. Thursday.
Police say the man was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.
The Ottawa Police Major Crime Unit is investigating. Investigators remained on scene early Friday morning.
More to come.