Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA





A man has died after a snowmobile crash in Ingleside on Christmas Eve, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Police say this happened on the Long Sault Parkway around 5 p.m. Sunday when the man riding the snowmobile struck an object and lost control of the vehicle.

His identity is not being released pending notification of his family.