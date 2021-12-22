Advertisement
Man critically injured in Rideau Street shooting
Published Wednesday, December 22, 2021 8:30AM EST
Police have closed a section of Rideau Street after a downtown shooting Wednesday morning. (City of Ottawa traffic camera)
Share:
A man suffered critical injuries in a downtown Ottawa shooting early Wednesday morning.
Police were called to Rideau and Cumberland streets around 7:40 a.m.
Paramedics say they transported a man to hospital with gunshot wounds. He is critical condition.
Police have closed Rideau Street from Cumberland Street to Waller Street as they investigate.
More to come…